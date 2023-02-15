Land purchase paves way for new Fourchon Island bridge

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission announced last week that it plans to purchase more than 850 acres of land south of Leeville, including all Caillouet Land LLC-owned industrial property in Port Fourchon, according to the Lafourche Gazette.

The $36.7 million purchase will include unrestricted access to Fourchon Island, paving the way for construction of a new Fourchon bridge, and will leave the Port Commission as the exclusive manager of all industrial property within Port Fourchon.

GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson says the purchase will bring a $1.4 million annual net benefit when considering yearly rent savings and new rent collections. Read the entire story.

