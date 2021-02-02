Lamar Advertising launches Black History Month campaign

In celebration of Black History Month, Baton Rouge-based ​Lamar Advertising Co.​, today announced it will use its national digital billboard network to honor Black men and women who achieved “firsts” in their respective fields.

Throughout February, Lamar will feature the following prominent African Americans on its digital billboards:

• Guion Bluford​: First African American in space;

• Gwendolyn Brooks:​ First African American Pulitzer Prize winner;

• Juanita Hall: ​First African American Tony winner;

• Mary Eliza Mahoney:​ First African American nurse;

• John Baxter Taylor Jr​: First African American Olympic gold medalist;

• Booker T. Washington:​ First African American on a U.S. postage stamp.

“Black History Month celebrates the achievements and contributions of African Americans in our nation’s history,” says Lamar CEO Sean Reilly. “We are proud to use our digital billboard network to honor and raise awareness of African Americans who may not be as well-known, but whose achievements were no less remarkable.”

The Black History Month campaign will be featured on more than 570 digital billboards in 64 markets across the U.S. Lamar will amplify the campaign by using its social media channels to share more information about the featured individuals.