Lamar Advertising Company acquires Burkhart Advertising

Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company today announced it has acquired Indiana-based Burkhart Advertising.

The purchase includes more than 1,500 billboard structures and 3,200 billboard faces across northern Indiana, including communities like South Bend and Muncie.

Lamar purchased Burkhart from members of the Burkhart/Miller family, third-generation descendants of company founders Charles and Elinor Burkhart, for an undisclosed price.

This is Lamar’s most recent in a string of acquisitions over the past few years. In December 2021, the advertising company acquired Colossal Media, an operator of hand-painted wall displays and murals, which have taken off over the past decade with the rise of social media.

See the announcement.