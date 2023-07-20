Lake Charles seen as possible home for new federal pipeline safety agency

The new LNG Center for Excellence at McNeese State University could become home to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration National Center of Excellence in LNG Safety, according to the Lake Charles American Press.

Speaking at the West Calcasieu Chamber monthly luncheon last week, Jim Rock, executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, discussed the construction of The LNG Center for Excellence at McNeese, where he hopes PHMSA will decide to headquarter.

PHMSA is a new federal agency headquartered in Washington, D.C., that will regulate, among other things, the LNG industry. It is assumed that the headquarters would need to be in the state with the most LNG exports, Rock says. Read the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s’ free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industry news.