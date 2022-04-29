Laine Hardy arrested, accused of bugging ex-girlfriend’s LSU dorm room 

In an update to a story in Daily Report AM, American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested by LSU police today after he was accused of bugging his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room with a recording device.

Hardy, 21, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication, USA Today Network reports. If found guilty, Hardy could face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

The student told police she discovered the recording device April 7 and believes Hardy had it put there.

Hardy, a Louisiana native who lives in Livingston Parish, won American Idol’s 2019 crown as a teenager. He’s now 21. Hardy is not an LSU student. Read the full story.