Louisiana sports betting delayed by lack of regulator

Louisiana’s implementation of sports betting is being delayed by the absence of a gambling regulatory chief, state Senate President Page Cortez says.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a series of bills legalizing the framework for sports betting, but, as USA Today Network reports, the Gaming Control Board must promulgate the rules before the casinos can begin building out sports betting parlors and restaurants and bars can secure kiosks where bets can be placed.

Former board chair Mike Noel resigned on June 9 rather than face a Senate confirmation hearing where he could have been questioned about actions by his State Police. Edwards’ spokesperson, Christina Stephens, says the governor “looks forward to making an appointment sooner rather than later.”

When sports betting is implemented, it will be the largest gambling expansion in Louisiana since the Legislature established the lottery, casinos and video poker in the early 1990s. Read the full story.