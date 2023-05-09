Lack of available child care is holding companies and employees back 

More companies that rely on hourly shift workers are trying to fix the child care needs of their employees by providing it themselves. So far, few have cracked the code, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Working against these companies is a lack of available care, especially in rural areas where many manufacturers, industrial firms and other blue-collar employers operate. Affordability, even with employer subsidies, is often a hurdle, and so is providing care for parents who work nights or frequently changing shifts.

Stephen Kramer, chief executive of Bright Horizons, one of the country’s largest child-care providers, says shift and hourly workforces account for about 5% of the employer-sponsored centers his company operates. That percentage is now on the rise, and many business leaders and policymakers say child care is key to luring younger workers, especially women, into manufacturing and other industries facing a lack of skilled hourly labor.

Even places like Huntsville Hospital in Alabama, which has a subsidized day care for its workers next door, are struggling because of high costs and limited space for children. Read the full story.