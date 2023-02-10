Labor market remains tight despite rising jobless claims

Though unemployment claims climbed last week—the first such increase in several weeks—experts say companies must stay creative in navigating the tight labor market, Inc. reports

The uptick in jobless claims could stem from the recent slew of tech layoffs. In 2023 alone, tech companies have laid off over 66,000 workers, according to a Crunchbase News tally.

Yet openings continue to abound in other industries. Stephanie Ferguson, director of global employment policy and special initiatives for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, writes that wholesale and retail trade, education and health services, and durable goods manufacturing are just a few industries that have an overabundance of unfilled job openings.

“There are still a lot of reasons to think that the labor market is tight,” says Rachel Sederberg, a senior economist at Lightcast, an information services company based in Boston and Moscow, Idaho, that provides labor market analytics. “And with respect to smaller businesses, it’s going to mean continued hiring difficulty and competition from the larger companies.”

Employers need to market themselves creatively to attract talent, especially if job hunters might not see their industry as the obvious next step. Companies that are looking to hire workers from different industries need to clearly demonstrate how transferrable skills can apply to the industry, as well as making the job desirable in other ways.

