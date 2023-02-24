LABI reacts to Gov. Edwards’ $45.7B budget proposal  

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today released a response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ state budget proposal.

LABI says that any one-time dollars should be used for critical priorities rather than recurring expenses, echoing the sentiment of a recommendation from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana released earlier this year.

Edwards’ proposed $45.7 billion state budget for 2023-24 includes $2,000 raises for teachers, hundreds of millions of dollars of additional funding poured into DOTD projects and a focus on funding education at all grade levels, with no significant cuts. The Republican-dominated Legislature will craft a final version of next year’s budget during the legislative session that begins April 10.

“The governor’s proposed budget is simply the opening salvo to what will be a critical and multi-faceted debate on the budget this year,” says LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. “The end result must be a targeted, responsible budget that is efficient and effective. Efficient in ensuring one-time dollars are used for critical priorities like infrastructure, community fortification and debt reduction rather than reoccurring expenses that will only make the 2025 budget cycle even more challenging than we already know it will be.”