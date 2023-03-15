LABI names Jim Patterson as interim president and CEO 

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry this morning named Jim Patterson, vice president of government relations, as interim president and CEO.

Patterson, who has worked at LABI for more than 30 years, will take over the role vacated by Stephen Waguespack, who launched a campaign for this fall’s gubernatorial election last week.

Jude Melville, b1Bank CEO and LABI board chair, says Patterson was the best person to step into the role because of his years of experience. Patterson currently oversees and coordinates the day-to-day activities of LABI’s lobbying team at the state Capitol.

A nationwide search for a permanent LABI president and CEO will begin in the next few weeks.