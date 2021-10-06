LABI gives five Baton Rouge-area lawmakers perfect marks on business scorecard

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today released its 2021 Legislative Scorecard, highlighting lawmakers who supported pro-business legislation during this year’s regular session.

This edition of the scorecard details how they voted on 16 key bills that impact Louisiana’s economy, business climate, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, LABI works with its membership to determine the issues most important to Louisiana’s economy and develops a guide for policy development and advocacy efforts in state government, which then informs how lawmakers are rated for the scorecard.

This year, 88 lawmakers scored above 80% on bills LABI identified as important to Louisiana businesses. Leading those high scores, 39 legislators were named as “Most Valuable Policymakers,” scoring a perfect 100% on bills important to LABI and the state’s business community. Those members representing the Baton Rouge area are:

Sen. Bodi White, R-Central;

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales;

Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville;

Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge.

Overall, 22 legislators earned the ranking of “All-Stars,” scoring 90% or higher on legislation important to LABI. Those members representing the Baton Rouge area are:

Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs;

Sen. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge;

Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs.

See LABI’s full report here.