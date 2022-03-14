LABI’s session focus: education, unemployment trust fund and infrastructure

The state’s top business lobby will push to allow families to divert a portion of the state dollars allocated for their children into savings accounts that could be used for private school tuition, tutoring or other services.

Any program that spends public education dollars on private entities will be controversial. But Louisiana Association of Business & Industry CEO Stephen Waguespack says giving lower-income families more options could lead to better education outcomes and a better-prepared workforce.

“You give parents more options on how those dollars will be spent,” he says. “This will inject a little competition in the [public] education system.”

Multiple bills that have been pre-filed or will be filed during the annual regular session that starts today call for “education savings accounts.” Some are limited to certain students while others are broader, he says.

LABI’s other top priorities are replenishing the unemployment insurance trust fund and infrastructure investment. Waguespack says more than $500 million is needed to get the trust fund back to the $750 million level that would prevent higher business taxes from kicking in. While critics question whether building up the fund should be a priority, noting that legislators have suspended the state laws that include the tax triggers in prior sessions, Waguespack says there are enough one-time dollars available this year to raise the fund balance and pay for infrastructure and other priorities.

The session begins at noon today and must conclude by 6 p.m. June 6.

Education bills LABI supports include House bills 194 and 227, focused on education savings accounts for students with special needs, Senate Bill 203, focused on ESAs for students reading below grade level, House Bill 452, which would provide state funding for certain students who have been victims of bullying and are not enrolled in public school, and House Bill 33 for military and foster families.

Waguespack expects a universal ESA bill and one focused on dual enrollment also will be filed. LABI also backs Senate Bill 145, which would allow proposed charter schools with a corporate partner to seek authorization from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, rather than local school boards.