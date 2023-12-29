LABI: EPA carbon capture decision ‘monumental’ for state 

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President and CEO Will Green on Friday released a statement backing the Biden Administration’s decision to give Louisiana regulators the power to approve carbon capture projects.

Specifically, the EPA has granted primacy over Class VI injection wells to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. These wells are used to store carbon dioxide collected underground

“The decision to grant Louisiana primacy is a monumental step in advancing our state’s energy future. Louisiana will be able to usher in a new era of technology and innovation, while safeguarding our industrial, manufacturing and energy industries,” Green says in the statement.

“Obtaining primacy will enable a more efficient and streamlined permitting process as we aim to meet the demands of global energy markets while generating billions of dollars in future investment and expanding employment opportunities across the state.”

Read more about the EPA’s decision from Daily Report AM.