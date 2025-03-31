LABI calls for a ‘return to the drawing board’ after voters reject Amendment 2

Will Green, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, on Monday issued a statement regarding voters’ rejection of Constitutional Amendment No. 2 on March 29.

The proposed amendment was a sweeping reform of the largest section of the Louisiana Constitution, Article VII, which governs revenue and taxation. The amendment failed with 64.7% of voters in opposition and 35.3% of voters in support.

Green describes the amendment as an effort to make Louisiana’s business climate more attractive and competitive. To achieve that end, the state’s tax code needs to be overhauled to “promote fairness, predictability and transparency,” he says.

“Saturday’s result on Constitutional Amendment 2 makes clear the need to return to the drawing board in order to build consensus on such a critical issue that impacts every Louisianan,” Green’s statement reads. “While this outcome isn’t what we had hoped for, we remain deeply motivated to build on the achievements of the past year.”

Notable proponents of the amendment included Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois, Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson and LABI.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Landry blamed billionaire George Soros and “far-left liberals” for the amendment’s failure.

“The primary goal of Amendment 2 was to create a better opportunity for our citizens,” Landry’s statement reads. “To work towards inviting people into our state rather than have them leave. Unfortunately, Soros and far-left liberals poured millions into Louisiana with propaganda and outright lies about Amendment 2.”

Notable opponents of the amendment included ACLU of Louisiana, the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and Invest in Louisiana. Prior to the election, Invest in Louisiana penned a column contending that the amendment would benefit the few at the expense of the many while putting critical public programs at risk.

The three other amendments on Saturday’s ballot were also rejected. While projections called for a 12% voter turnout, the actual turnout was closer to 21%.