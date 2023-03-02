LABI, BRAC come out against noncompete ban

The leading business groups for Louisiana and the Capital Region have joined colleagues across the country in opposing a federal proposal to bar most noncompete agreements.

In a letter to Congress, national, state and local business associations—including the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber—argue that the Federal Trade Commission lacks the “constitutional or statutory authority” to enact the ban and urge lawmakers to “exercise your oversight and appropriations authority to closely examine the FTC’s proposed rulemaking.”

Supporters of noncompete agreements say they help protect trade secrets and customer data, while detractors say they suppress wages, hamper innovation and block entrepreneurs from starting new businesses.

“To be sure, courts do not and should not enforce unreasonably restrictive noncompete clauses, but therein lies the wisdom of our current system: reasonable, procompetitive noncompetes stand, whereas unreasonable, anticompetitive ones fall,” the business groups’ letter states.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has threatened to sue to block the rule. In a letter to the chamber, leading U.S. Senate Democrats argue the threat “represents exactly the type of ‘frivolous litigation’ that your organization claims to oppose.”

“These noncompetes do nothing but stifle competition for workers, businesses seeking to hire them, and entrepreneurs starting their own businesses,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse say.

Jude Bursavich, a Baton Rouge attorney with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, says the ban could have a chilling effect on business sales. You can read more about how noncompetes work in Louisiana here.