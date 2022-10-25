LABI announces annual Free Enterprise Award winners

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry today announced its 2022 Free Enterprise Award winners, with a few active in the Capital Region.

The annual awards recognize LABI members who demonstrate exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their local communities. The winners will be honored at an event on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The 2022 LABI Free Enterprise Awards recipients are:

The Ed Steimel Achievement Award—E. Fredrick Preis Jr., Partner, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson.

Large Company of the Year—Amazon.

Small Company of the Year—Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company.

Businessperson of the Year—Terry Baugh, CFO, D & J Construction.

Young Businessperson of the Year—Jacob Landry, founder and president, Urban South Brewing.

Large Manufacturer of the Year—BASF Corporation.

Small Manufacturer of the Year—Elmer Candy Corporation.

Workforce Innovator—Ochsner Health.

Economic Development Partner of the Year—Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

Also on Nov. 10, LABI will honor the top lawmakers on its legislative scorecard. See LABI’s announcement.