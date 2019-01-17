Kolache Kitchen opens in NOLA

Kolache Kitchen opened its third restaurant today on Freret Street near Loyola and Tulane universities in New Orleans, and plans to continue expanding in the Baton Rouge area.

Along with opening, owner Will Edwards revamped Kolache Kitchen’s menu to include healthier options like egg whites, veggies and corn tortillas on breakfast tacos and a wider selection of coffee drinks.

Edwards was initially looking to expand in Baton Rouge, but after struggling to find a suitable location and space turned his attention to New Orleans. Still, he’s continuing to explore options around the Baton Rouge region. “My customers ask me frequently, ‘When are you coming out to Prairieville or Denham Springs?’”

He picked the New Orleans spot near the two colleges hoping to capitalize on student traffic like the first Kolache Kitchen on Nicholson Drive. He says that while he’s been working on the new restaurant they have seen a lot of students walking around the area.

“This was kind of a test store for me, because this was the first location that we actually built-out,” Edwards says. “The first two Baton Rouge locations, I just took over old restaurants. This one we gutted and built it out how we wanted for efficiency. It’s been a learning experience.”

Edwards plans to retrofit his two Baton Rouge locations with the new menu and facilities upgrades he experimented with in creating the New Orleans location.