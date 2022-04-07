Kolache Kitchen latest Baton Rouge brand to franchise

Kolache Kitchen is the latest Baton Rouge-based restaurant to dip into franchising, joining the likes of Raising Cane’s and Walk-On’s.

Franchising has been the goal since expanding to New Orleans, says founder and CEO William Edwards. When the pandemic hit, however, the team had to pump the brakes. But now that things have stabilized, it’s focused on getting the franchising program ready.

Edwards says, so far, the restaurant has received interest from the Northshore and in Lafayette.

“We’re focusing on the South for sure,” Edwards says. “We’ve opened a store every year for the last three years, and there’s been a lot going on, but we’re excited about the opportunity to franchise. There’s been a lot of interest over the years.”

Kolache Kitchen recently announced its first out-of-state location in Key West, Florida, which will open this month. Kolache Kitchen has three shops in Baton Rouge and two in New Orleans.