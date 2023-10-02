Know someone worthy of a 2024 Women with a Cause nomination?

Disaster relief. Arts education. Animal advocacy. The causes are many, but a deep love for and dedication to the dear neighbor is a common thread that connects each of the decade’s worth of inRegister Women with a Cause honorees.

This coming January, Business Report’s sister magazine inRegister is looking to expand that club by recognizing a new cohort of passionate philanthropic females—and the causes that drive them.

Focusing their efforts on change within the Capital City, inRegister is looking to spotlight the women who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen, whether organizing fundraisers or spending weekends passing out food.

If you know someone like this, nominate her to be featured in the January 2024 issue here. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30. Note that nominees must not be paid employees of the organizations they support.