King Crow Studios lands $6.5M defense contract  

Baton Rouge-based software development company King Crow Studios today announced it was awarded a $6.5 million Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract with the federal government to support B-52 pilot training over the next four years.

This award comes after King Crow Studios spent 2020 collaborating with the Air Force to develop its B-52 Virtual Reality Procedures Trainer, a custom virtual training solution that creates digital twins of aircraft and equipment. The VRPT allows B-52 pilots and mechanics to train before their interaction with the planes, which reduces the cost of on-the-job training, fuel expenses, and equipment downtime.

King Crow Studios is the first Louisiana company to receive an SBIR Phase III contract. Nexus Louisiana advised the software company throughout the application process for the contract. See the announcement.