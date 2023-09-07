Kim Mulkey will be the highest paid women’s basketball coach in the US 

LSU and the women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey have agreed on a new 10-year contract that will pay her $32 million, making her the highest-paid women’s basketball coach in the country by the term’s end, USA Today Network reports.

Mulkey’s deal is on the agenda for the LSU Board of Supervisors’ bi-monthly meeting on Friday, and the contract is expected to be approved, The Daily Advertiser confirmed. The 61-year-old coach is set to make $2.75 million for the 2023-24 season, with an increase annually to $3.65 million by 2032-33.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma has been the highest paid at $2.9 million a season, with South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley right behind at $2.9 million for the 2022-23 season. Read the full story.