Kim Mulkey talks motivation and dealing with change on and off the court

If there’s anyone who knows about motivation and confidence, it’s LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey. At Business Report’s Power Breakfast this morning, she shared her tips and advice with leaders of the Baton Rouge business community.

When people talk about sports, Mulkey says, they like to talk about how successful you are as a coach. The same for the business community and its leaders. But she says she thinks about it from a different angle, and notes that you can’t be successful without failure.

The same goes for greatness, she says. Greatness is not the most talented person on your team or in your office, she says, it’s the person who isn’t afraid to fail and isn’t surprised when they win. The extremely confident, on and off the court, are always the most prepared.

An average player wants to be left alone, a good player wants to be coached and great players want the truth, she says, and the same goes for business leaders, who need to hear the truth and be prepared to tell others in order to become better.

Motivation, she says, is 75% of what you do as a coach and leader in business. But you can’t motivate all employees in the same way, she says, and that’s part of the job—to figure out what works for your employee.

Also, as a coach who left a top five team at Baylor University to come home and coach LSU, Mulkey knows a thing or two about change. Decisions and changes you make in the workplace impact your employees in ways they may not realize until years later, she says.

As a high school graduate deciding where to play college basketball, she says, she could have chosen LSU, which was only 40 minutes from home, but ended up going to Louisiana Tech, who at the time had a more competitive program.

“What was important for me was the bigger picture,” she says, “to be a part of something bigger than the individual. It’s why I came back to LSU. I left a dynasty, and I would only do it to come back to my state.”