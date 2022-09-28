Kenny Nguyen’s pitch: Requiring degrees can eliminate STARs

Kenny Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of marketing agency ThreeSixtyEight, never finished college. He was devoting more time to his first company than his studies and eventually dropped out, with a guidance counselor’s encouragement, to focus even more on his business.

Nguyen is what the National Bureau of Economic Research has called a STAR, meaning he lacks a degree but is “skilled through alternative routes.” ThreeSixtyEight has hired two other STARs for prominent roles, and Nguyen is part of a new movement to encourage other businesses to do the same.

“In Baton Rouge, we need to change the language of how we recruit talent,” he says.

Nguyen recently spoke at LinkedIn’s offices in New York as part of the kickoff of Tear the Paper Ceiling. Led by the Ad Council and Opportunity@Work, alongside about 50 other companies and organizations, the national public service advertising campaign calls on businesses and decision-makers to remove the “invisible barrier” to upward mobility for the 50% of American workers who aren’t college graduates.

“Tearing the paper ceiling is about bringing in talent based on skills, not degrees; performance, not pedigree; and inclusion, not exclusion,” says Opportunity@Work CEO Byron Auguste.

Nguyen says ThreeSixtyEight designed TearthePaperCeiling.org, which provides resources for company leaders to move toward skills-based hiring.

While some jobs require specific certifications, for many roles, soft skills, motivation and the ability to learn are more important, Nguyen says. Businesses that require a degree when one isn’t strictly necessary may screen out qualified applicants, which could be a mistake, especially in a tight labor market.

“Give them six to eight months; invest in them, give them the pathways,” he says. “They’ll really surprise you.”