Kennedy says he’s seriously considering a run for governor 

Recently re-elected Sen. John Kennedy announced this morning he is giving serious consideration to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race, WAFB-TV reports.

Kennedy released a statement this morning, writing “we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.”

In his statement Kennedy writes that Louisiana residents have asked him “time and time again” to serve as governor, and that he will be announcing his decision soon.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry officially kicked off his 2023 campaign for governor on Oct. 5. Other potential Republican candidates like Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and State Treasurer John Schroder have flirted with the idea of running but still have not officially made a decision. Read the full story and statement.