Keep Louisiana Beautiful awards trash receptacles to Capital Region communities

Through its Trash Receptacle Grant program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful announced Thursday it has awarded 628 trash receptacles to 71 municipalities and organizations across 40 parishes.

Of those 71 municipalities and organizations, three are in the Baton Rouge area:

City of Baker (Keep Baker Beautiful)

City of Zachary

Old South Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment Group

This is the second year of Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Trash Receptacle Grant program. Last year, 879 trash receptacles were awarded. The purpose of the grant is to reduce litter in public spaces by providing high-quality trash receptacles.

According to data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, litter has been reduced by 78% in areas where trash receptacles were properly installed and maintained.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is not the only organization actively engaged in cleaning up Baton Rouge. Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group of self-proclaimed “litter warriors,” hosts daily community cleanups with a shared goal of creating a trash-free Capital City. Read about that effort here.