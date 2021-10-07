Kean Miller achieves national recognition for leadership diversity efforts

The Capital Region’s largest law firm has achieved national recognition for ensuring a diverse group of candidates is considered for leadership positions.

Kean Miller says its completion of the Mansfield Certification Plus “emphasizes our long-standing commitment to improving diversity in the legal industry.” The recognition comes in an industry where the leaders remain overwhelmingly male and white.

The Mansfield Rule Certification measures whether 30% of the candidates that law firms consider for leadership roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitches, and senior lateral positions are women, from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers or lawyers with disabilities, explains Diversity Lab, which manages the certification process.

Kean Miller is one of 118 firms Diversity Lab recognized as Mansfield 4.0 Certified, though not every firm on the list also received the “plus” status.

Kean Miller says it has “established processes and procedures to track and analyze talent pipelines and participated in candid knowledge sharing opportunities with law firms across the country.”

Diversity Lab says firms incorporating the Mansfield Rule since its inception in 2017 have diversified their management committees by more than 30 times the rate of non-Mansfield firms.

These firms’ and Kean Miller’s efforts are notable because about 70% of U.S. law firm leaders are white men, while 20% are white women, 7% are male lawyers of color and 3% are female lawyers of color, according to an American Bar Association survey of 276 law firms. The ABA also found that women and people of color were less likely to gain equity partnerships.

