JWC Creative moving from Perkins Road to Mid City

Baton Rouge advertising and marketing agency JCW Creative today announced plans to move from its Perkins Road office to a historic building in Mid City near Baton Rouge Magnet High School

As the company approaches its 10 birthday and with a growing team serving clients in 10 states, CEO John Williams said in an announcement that the team has outgrown its original 2,000-square-foot building on Perkins Road.

Williams has big plans for renovating the company’s new space including collaborative meeting spaces and a state-of-the-art studio that would double as a training facility for clients. The $1.4 million project at 2623 Government St, began in October, and is expected to wrap up in early 2022.

Williams says the move to Mid City accomplishes two things: It provides the team with additional space to work, and allows JWC Creative to be a part of the transformation of this part of Baton Rouge, which has seen an increase in development over the past several years.