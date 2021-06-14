Justin Alford’s comments on crime strike chord with business owners

Benny’s Car Wash owner Justin Alford is planning to convene a meeting this week of business owners who share his concerns about the city’s crime rates and his determination to do something about it.

Alford says he’s gotten several calls of support from local business owners in the wake of his comments to Daily Report about the June 7 fatal road rage shooting in the parking lot of his Perkins Road location and the need for the business community to help reduce such senseless violence.

“I’ve had people reach out and say they agree with me 100 percent and want to help,” Alford says. “There has to be something we can do. I won’t accept that crime is rising everywhere and there is nothing we can do. What are we supposed to do: wait for another text to come through telling us someone else has been shot and killed?”

Alford and Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp spoke briefly last week, and Alford says they will talk again today to discuss the best way to capitalize on the renewed interest among local business owners in fighting crime, whether that means forming a grassroots organization, a committee that is part of BRAC, or something in between.

“Step one is to just get some businesses together and brainstorm and see what we can come up with,” he says.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says some of those solutions can focus on fundraising for unmet needs within the law enforcement community. He says the crime lab that does DNA analysis needs to hire more personnel and that the parish could benefit from more technology like “shot spotter” cameras.

“License plate readers, shot spotters, maybe they can raise some money to devote to personnel needs so we can beef up the ranks of those assigned to non-fatal shootings,” Moore says. “I’m putting together a list of ideas that I am going to share with them.”

Realistically, such solutions only go so far. As Alford himself points out, the shooting outside his Benny’s B-Quik store took place during daylight, on a busy thoroughfare, with three police officers on site at the time.

Similarly, the two employees of the IHOP on Siegen Lane who were shot last month, one fatally, were on their midday lunch break in the restaurant’s busy parking lot.

Perhaps no amount of resources could have deterred those incidents, Moore says.

But he says better DNA analysis and crime-fighting technology will help address some of the problem. The determination of the community to work together will also have an impact, he believes.

“It’s always good to see the community wanting to be involved in finding out what is going on and offering to help,” he says. “It is always good when people are engaged. It truly helps all of us.”

Alford says he hopes to have an update on the group’s initial meeting and game plan later this week.