Justice Department to companies: Keep your messaging app records  

Companies may face steeper penalties for misconduct if they lack policies regarding employees’ use of personal cellphones and messaging apps, a top U.S. Justice Department official said today.

According to Reuters, federal prosecutors will be examining policies for such “off-channel” work communications when evaluating compliance programs, Kenneth Polite, the Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said at an American Bar Association conference in Miami.

The push for harsher penalties and more clear-cut policies is because if a business uses messaging apps for work communication, it can complicate government investigations or audits into wrongdoing if messaging records aren’t kept.

“In a lot of circumstances, companies simply don’t have policies at all in this space. They simply haven’t given thought to the challenges that are raised by retaining messages off devices that their employees are dealing with on a regular basis,” Polite says.

Read the full story.