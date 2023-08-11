Just how many employees are using ChatGPT for work? 

Many workers across the U.S. are turning to ChatGPT to help with basic tasks like email drafting, summarizing documents and preliminary research, a Reuters/Ipsos poll of about 2,600 workers found, despite fears that have led employers such as Microsoft and Google to curb its use.

Companies worldwide are considering how to best make use of ChatGPT, which uses generative AI to hold conversations with users and answer myriad prompts. Security firms and companies have raised concerns that it could result in intellectual property and strategy leaks.

Roughly 28% of respondents to the online poll on artificial intelligence between July 11 and 17 said they regularly use ChatGPT at work, while only 22% said their employers explicitly allowed such external tools.

About 10% of those polled said their bosses explicitly banned external AI tools, while about 25% did not know if their company permitted them to use it at all.

