Just how many college graduates is Louisiana losing to Texas? 

Lucy Bui would have liked to stay close to her family in Baton Rouge after graduating from LSU with an architecture degree in 2022. But the professional opportunities were not in Louisiana, she says.

She quickly accepted an offer with a firm in Dallas, and says the quality of life there is better than anything she could have found in Louisiana. The city is diverse, has a significant number of events and amenities, and has many young professionals around the same age from across the country.

“I would never grow as a professional if I stayed in Baton Rouge,” Bui says. “Staying home in Louisiana wouldn’t have fulfilled my ambition and desires of becoming a well-rounded person.”

Although LSU brings significant numbers of young people to Baton Rouge, the city has trouble keeping them. Between 2005 and 2020, Baton Rouge gained 17,809 residents under 25. But in the next age cohort—25 to 34—it lost a net 496. The city also lost a net 13,861 college degree holders.

Still, Louisiana ranks 17th nationally—higher than might have been expected—in attracting and keeping college graduates.

The state’s brain drain issue has long been a concern among Louisiana lawmakers and business owners. New data collected by University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist Gary Wagner brings insights into how Louisiana’s nine largest metropolitan areas fared in attracting and retaining talent.

New data confirms trends that have long been known: Louisiana is a net exporter of young, college-educated individuals; and the biggest attractions for Louisiana expats are Texas and other Southern states.

Louisiana’s nine largest metropolitan areas lost a net 317,500 residents from 2005 to 2020, according to further analysis of the data conducted by the Manship School News Service. New Orleans, which experienced significant population loss in the years following Hurricane Katrina, accounted for 78% of those losses.

About 178,000 residents, or 56% of those who left, moved to Texas. Other popular destinations were Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia and Tennessee. Altogether, 85% of Louisiana’s net population loss went to other Southern states. Louisiana also lost population to the West and Midwest.

But the state’s metro areas gained nearly 8,000 residents from the Northeast.

