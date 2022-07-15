Judges rules state can’t force insurers to pay for evacuation costs

A Louisiana judge has ruled that Louisiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon abused his power by forcing insurance companies to pay evacuation expenses for policyholders in 25 parishes, The Center Square reports.

Administrative Law Judge Patrick Moore wrote last week that Donelon went out of bounds when he issued Directive 218 in September 2021 that demanded insurers waive policy language that required a civil evacuation order to trigger Prohibited Use coverage, or payments for living expenses associated with an evacuation, according to Insurance Journal.

The directive came less than a week after a bulletin from the Louisiana Department of Insurance that encouraged insurers to voluntarily pay claims for prohibited use, even though not all parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida issued a formal mandatory evacuation order. Read the full story.