Judge moves up trial date for Stanford victims’ suit against state agency

More than 900 victims of Allen Stanford’s multibillion dollar fraud who are suing a state agency won’t have to wait quite as long as first thought for their day in court.

Judge Don Johnson with the 19th Judicial District Court today set a trial date for July of next year, says attorney Phil Preis. That’s almost a year sooner than the March 2025 time frame Johnson’s staff initially scheduled.

Preis says timing is important in part because many of the victims lost their retirement savings and are losing their memories due to advanced age. The trial most likely will be the last legal proceeding related to the Stanford scandal.

The victims, who are seeking up to $500 million, allege the state Office of Financial Institutions had a duty to protect them from what they describe as a kickback scheme used to encourage sales of fraudulent certificates of deposit. The Legislature would have to appropriate any judgment the victims get.

At its peak in 2008, Stanford International Bank claimed to have 30,000 clients from 131 countries and $8.5 billion in assets, mostly from sales of CDs. Stanford was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2012 and is serving a 110-year sentence.

None of the executives or brokers in the Baton Rouge office was ever prosecuted, though a dozen reached settlement agreements in a lawsuit against them.

Attorneys for the court-appointed receiver recently obtained more than $1.6 billion in settlements from five companies accused of either aiding or turning a blind eye toward Stanford’s fraud.