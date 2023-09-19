Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp opening near LSU with a simple, spicy menu 

Something hot is coming to Burbank Drive courtesy of the Moreaux Restaurant Group, which also owns the local chain Off The Hook. The new concept, Jude’s Hot Chicken and Shrimp, focuses on spicy, fried chicken and shrimp just like the name implies.

It will take over the former Off The Hook location at 3930 Burbank Drive with a grand opening set for Friday, Sept. 22.

Partner Paxton Moreaux says the idea for the restaurant came about after realizing there were few places around town that focused solely on fresh, locally sourced shrimp as the menu’s main protein. Knowing some people may not like the crustacean or may have a seafood allergy, Paxton and his partners decided to add fried chicken to the menu to cater to more people.

“The idea started because at Off The Hook we sell a lot of shrimp and a fair amount of chicken,” he says. “We wanted to have a place where shrimp was kind of the star but also backed up by the chicken tender because everyone likes chicken.”

The rest of the menu is kept simple with other items also featuring the menu’s main duo. Chicken and shrimp can be ordered as platters, wraps and sandwiches. Sides include mac and cheese, crispy shoestring fries, coleslaw and buttery toast. Jude’s also offers four hand-spun milkshakes with classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and cookies and cream.

“The goal is to be really simple and really good at everything we do,” Paxton Moreaux’s brother and managing partner, Jordan Moreaux, says. “We do a couple of things and we do them all really well.”

Read the full story about the new restaurant from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter for the latest in Baton Rouge food and events.