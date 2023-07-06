JR Ball: The joy of passion and great expectations 

When the people of Baton Rouge decide something they cherish must be excellent at something, they don’t expect it, they demand it. And the results are incredible, writes Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece.

When it comes to LSU sports, our ardent embrace is the gospel, according to Ricky Bobby, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Two national championships in the span of a few months are proof.

But Baton Rouge’s scorecard for pretty much everything else is to just be better than Mississippi, Ball writes.

Sins are easily forgiven or ignored when winning, but they become fatal when packaged with mediocrity. Les Miles is a fantastic example of this. Despite Miles’ willingness to cheat and his alleged penchant for coeds, make no mistake he was fired because his team began losing too many football games—especially against big boy SEC opponents.

A friend, after sharing a video of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome being booed as she took the stage at LSU baseball’s championship celebration, texted Ball this question: “Why isn’t Broome and other Baton Rouge leaders held to the same high standard as LSU’s coaches?”

The easy answer is because most people have a significantly deeper emotional investment in LSU’s success than that of Baton Rouge, a city with challenges, for sure, but also huge potential, Ball writes.

People talk about LSU with pride and passion. Do you hear the same about Baton Rouge? Read Ball’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.