JR Ball: Louisiana’s tax conundrum 

No one—regardless of where you reside on the political spectrum—wants to pay more taxes. A sizable number of our friends and neighbors may be just fine demanding government get more money, but they always want someone else to do the paying.

Not you. Not me. Pop someone else.

Louisiana is hardly the only place where residents rush to the restroom whenever it’s time to divvy up the tab. Yet what makes our resource-cursed state something of an outlier is our supersized expectations of government, writes Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball in a new opinion piece.

Perhaps it’s the vestiges of our every-man-a-king past, but pretty much all of us—from staunch conservatives to flaming liberals—expect government to do a lot of stuff. Say that’s a lie, but the facts say otherwise.

Which brings us to the long and winding road of state taxes and whether we pay too much or too little.

This matters because state legislators of every political persuasion are in a tizzy about strings attached to the COVID-19 Benjamin bonanza coming our way thanks to President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress.

The problem, unlike when we got the post-Katrina bounty, is state government can’t use the sudden—and massive—influx of one-time cash as a green light to cut taxes.

As one might expect, this is driving so-called fiscal conservatives absolutely nuts.

But when you take it one step further, as much as Louisianians want to complain that they pay too high of taxes, most individuals are paying less than they would in other states, because businesses are being slammed, Ball writes.

Louisiana has a bottom 10 business tax climate, according to Tax Foundation’s 2021 index, ranking the state 42nd, worse than the nearby states of Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama. How does this convince new businesses to set up shop here, Ball asks.

Read Ball’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report.