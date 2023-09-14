Jon Gordon: The best of the best in business share these traits

In addition to speaking to a ton of businesses, hospitals and schools I also get to work with a lot of college and professional sports teams. Working with the best of the best, I’ve learned what the best do better than everyone else.

These principles are for anyone who wants to strive for greatness and be their best.

Whether you play sports or the piano, or work with a computer or a scalpel, there is a formula for success and a pattern of greatness; and it’s available to anyone who is willing to commit to becoming the best they can be.

In this spirit, here are the top tips from my book Training Camp:

The best know what they truly want . At some point in their lives, the best have an “aha!” moment when their vision becomes clear. Suddenly they realize what they really, truly want to achieve. They find their passion. When that happens, they are ready to pay the price that greatness requires. The best want it more. We all want to be great. But the best of the best are willing to do what it takes to be great. The best don’t just think about their desire for greatness; they act on it. They work hard and do the things that others won’t do, and they spend more time doing it. The best are always striving to get better . They are always looking for ways to learn, apply, improve and grow. They stay humble and hungry, and are lifelong learners.

