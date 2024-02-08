Joint Louisiana Senate committee report raises concerns over Blue Cross sale

A report released today by two Louisiana Senate committees listed 30 findings of concern regarding the proposed reorganization and sale of the state’s largest health insurer.

In a joint report, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the Senate Committee on Insurance were largely critical of the $3.4 billion sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Indiana-based Elevance Health.

In a letter to Department of Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple, Sen. Kirk Talbot, a member of the insurance committee, stressed the importance of the committees’ concerns, writing that the proposed sale would “have direct and lasting effects on the lives of our people for years to come.”

The Department of Insurance will hold its public hearing regarding the sale on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Areas of concern raised by the committees included the regulatory process of the sale, the reputation of Elevance Health and the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative—the $3.1 billion public health foundation that would be created with money from the sale.

Here are some of the major issues cited by the report:

The timing. The committee is concerned that the parties want the sale completed before the start of the legislative session. The committee also worries that holding the public hearing on Feb. 14, the day after Mardi Gras, could prevent interested members of the public from participating.

Prematurely collecting votes. Votes are being solicited and collected prior to the public hearing.

Confusion over who is eligible to vote. “While nearly 1.9 million Louisiana residents have Blue Cross cards in their wallets, pay Blue Cross premiums, and are Blue Cross policyholders, only 95,000 of them are ‘eligible policyholders’ who have a vote in this matter.

Bias information being shared. No independent assessments of the proposal have been shared with voting policyholders.

Ballot influence techniques. A ballot shared with the committee shows the option “For” in a bigger bold font as opposed to the option to vote “against.” The ballot lacks any real explanation of what the individual is voting on and lacks clarity on how and when a policyholder can change their vote.

Elevance has a high rate of claims denial. The committee cites that the Georgia Office of Inspector General found that Elevance’s rate of claim denial was 33.7%, more than twice as high as the rates of the other managed care organizations they reviewed.

Uncertainty of future employment. During the hearing, multiple assurances were given that Elevance would retain the 2,500 Blue Cross employees. However, Elevance’s 2023 third quarter earnings report indicates it uses staff reduction, relocation and office closures to improve financial standing.

The Senate committees were not the only Louisiana officials who chimed in Thursday on the proposed sale. Newly elected State Treasurer John Fleming says he is concerned about ownership of the insurer transferring from in-state to out-of-state holders.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime decision, and we can’t afford to make a mistake that cannot be corrected,” Fleming says. “Once Blue Cross is owned out of state by a for-profit company, it will never again be a mutual company owned and held accountable by the policyholders. I would like to join my fellow physicians throughout Louisiana and our physicians’ organizations in urging members of Blue Cross to vote ‘No.’”

Representatives of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana were unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.