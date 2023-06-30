John Spain transitions to new role with BRAF

John Spain, longtime executive vice president with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, is stepping back from that role but will continue to work with the foundation’s leadership team to advance key initiatives.

Spain’s move is part of a broader leadership transition at what is likely the Capital Region’s most influential nonprofit.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work at the Foundation for the past 20 years,” Spain says in a prepared statement. “I am excited that my new role will allow me to continue working on new and important civic initiatives and support BRAF as it expands its impact.”

Projects Spain will continue to work on as senior adviser include his longtime goal of establishing passenger rail service connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans, collaborating with the Baton Rouge Health District that he helped launch, and restoration of the lakes surrounding LSU.

The recent shake-ups at BRAF began in late 2021 with the retirement of CEO John Davies, who was replaced by Chris Meyer, the founder of New Schools for Baton Rouge. Carissa Graves, vice president of community engagement at Franciscan High School and wife of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, joined last summer in a senior fundraising role. The staff was reshuffled again late last year, which included the departure of communications director Mukul Verma, who left to start a strategy and research firm.

As executive vice president, Spain established the foundation’s Civic Leadership Initiatives team to facilitate public-private partnerships focused on civic good and played an integral role in shaping downtown’s resurgence, the foundation says.

“John’s contributions over the past two decades have been essential to the success of BRAF and our community,” Meyer says.