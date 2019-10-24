John Paul Funes sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for OLOL theft

John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, was sentenced today to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $800,000 over the course of several years from the hospital’s foundation, which he headed for more than a decade.

U.S. District Judge John DeGravelles handed down the sentence, which he described as “the most difficult sentencing in all my years on the bench,” following a lengthy and, at times, emotional apology from Funes, and a request from Funes’ attorney, Walt Green, that DeGravelles depart from the federal sentencing guidelines and sentence Funes to no more than 12 months behind bars.

“John Paul Funes is atypical of other defendants who come here before you,” Green said. “That is why he shouldn’t be sentenced within the guidelines.”

Green cited several factors for the request: Funes’ cooperation throughout the nearly year-long case, his admission of guilt, volunteer work he has been doing for the past several months for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, 47 letters of support written on his behalf by business, community and church leaders, and $796,000 he has paid as restitution to the federal government, which will be turned over to OLOL.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Stevens did not dispute the extraordinary circumstances of Funes’ cooperation but suggested the seriousness of the crime, the duration of the scheme and the unwitting involvement of third parties—including family members of current and former LSU football players—warranted a sentence that fell within federal sentencing guidelines.

Funes’ presentencing report had recommended a jail term of between 33 and 41 months. Funes pleaded guilty in June to one count of money laundering and one count of wire fraud in connection with the scheme.

The third-floor courtroom was packed to nearly standing room, with dozens of Funes’ relatives, friends and members of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church community, where Funes is a member. He spoke to them all in his apology, acknowledging he “lived culture of lies,” and saying, “Nothing I can say or do will change, lessen or erase the damage I have caused so many.”

“My crimes were awful and senseless,” he said. “But I made the situation worse by creating fraudulent documents … and using the good names of people I knew. The pain, regret and remorse I feel is almost harder to process than the original crimes I committed.”

Funes’ voice began to crack moments later, when he said prior to his June guilty plea, the only time he had been in a federal courtroom was, decades earlier, to watch his father become a U.S. citizen.

“He is the most generous, honorable man I know,” Funes said.

Today’s sentencing ends for Funes a saga that began almost one year ago when OLOL officials stunned the Baton Rouge business and philanthropic communities by announcing they had fired the high-profit fundraiser for stealing hospital foundation funds, a scheme uncovered in a routine audit.

In his June plea agreement, Funes admitted to stealing the money over the course of several years by falsifying payment vouchers then using the money to fly family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of “patient transports.” He also bought gift cards he said were for cancer victims then used them for his personal benefit.