Joe’s Grill to open in old Louie’s Cafe building

A restaurant called Joe’s Grill has moved into the old Louie’s space on West State Street near LSU.

Owner Lekiedra Coleman plans to open the bar and grill by the end of June, after she’s secured approval from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The full-service restaurant—named after Coleman’s son, who was murdered earlier this year—will serve typical bar and grill fare, including burgers, chicken wings and fried seafood.

“My son used to love to cook, and he loved hamburgers,” says Coleman, who signed a lease on the 2,000-square-foot building in April.

Joe’s Grill will also feature a full-service bar and five TVs, Coleman says, with Monday karaoke nights and Taco Tuesdays planned.

Most recently, the space belonged to Krab Queenz Seafood, a quick-service boiled seafood spot that relocated to Corporate Boulevard a few months ago. Prior to that, it housed State Bar & Grub, which closed in 2017 after two years of business.

More notably, the building was the longtime home of the 80-year-old Louie’s Cafe, which moved into a larger space down the street in 2014.