Joe Mustachia’s artful depictions of Louisiana culture take him to new heights

Splatters, drips, vibrant hues and Louisiana icons. These are the signature elements that make Joe Mustachia’s work so recognizable.

And in just about three years since rekindling his passion for art, he has grown a group of loyal customers who buy painting after painting.

Mustachia has always loved being creative. He took art classes for his electives throughout high school and minored in art during his college years at the University of New Orleans. But after college, real life began, and Mustachia found himself putting down the paintbrush as he focused on his landscaping business and family.

After his family’s beloved dog died in 2019, Mustachia sat down and sketched the pup’s likeness. His wife was in awe of the pet portrait, which encouraged him to get back in touch with his creative side. Eventually, he was commissioned to do a painting of a Blue Runner can of red beans. Though the request seemed a little odd to him at first, Mustachia got to work creating a larger-than-life interpretation of this Louisiana Monday dinner special using bright colors and splattered textures.

And customers ate it up.

“I like taking an object that is just an inanimate object, and bringing life to it,” he says. “One style led to another. … I was watching stuff with Jackson Pollock and a little bit of Andy Warhol, and it kind of just joined together, and I just loved it and enjoyed doing it.”

It seemed Mustachia had found his niche.

Though he likes to create images of his home, some of his work has traveled beyond Louisiana after being purchased by out-of-state buyers. Mustachia’s art even made its way to the nation’s capital when he was chosen by U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge to design the poster for the 2021 Washington Mardi Gras with the theme, “Louisiana: America’s Foreign Country.”

This article was first published in the February 2023 issue of 225 magazine. Read the full feature here.