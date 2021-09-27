Job seekers adding COVID vaccination status to their résumés 

As more employers make COVID-19 testing and vaccine rules for workers—with some limiting hiring to vaccinated candidates only—people are starting to volunteer their vaccination status on job applications and on résumés.

According to The Wall Street Journal, an August survey of 1,250 hiring managers found that nearly 70% said they were more likely to hire somebody who indicates on their résumé that they have had the shot, according to ResumeBuilder.com, which commissioned the poll. One-third of hiring managers surveyed said they were automatically eliminating résumés that don’t spell out vaccine status.

Additionally, new data from job-search engine Adzuna shows an increase in job postings that seek fully vaccinated candidates. Last month, more than 50,000 new job postings on the site said COVID-19 vaccination was required, up from 35,000 in July and 2,300 in January. Positions in health care, hospitality and catering and information technology were the most likely to require vaccine disclosures.

The trend extends to social media, too, with job seekers adding their vaccination status to the top of their professional profiles on LinkedIn, in some cases spelling out “fully vaccinated” before their job titles. Read the full story.