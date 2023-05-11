Job satisfaction is at its highest level since the 1980s 

Job satisfaction hit a 36-year high in 2022, reflecting two effects of the tight pandemic labor market: The quality of jobs improved as wages and work flexibility increased, and workers moved into positions that were a better fit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In 2022, 62.3% of U.S. workers said they were satisfied with their jobs, according to new data from the Conference Board, up from 60.2% in 2021 and 56.8% in 2020. The business research organization polled workers on 26 aspects of work.

Among the happiest workers were those who voluntarily switched jobs in the past few years and people with a mix of in-office and remote work. However, men’s satisfaction was higher than women’s in every component, especially in areas such as leave policies, bonus plans, promotions and communication.

The survey of 1,680 workers was conducted in November, before the spate of layoffs at high-profile companies and rising worries about a potential recession. Read the full story.