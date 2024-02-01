Job cuts across the country doubled in January 

Job cut announcements in January increased to their highest level in 10 months as employers in the financial and technology sectors launched restructuring efforts, a report released this morning showed.

Announced layoffs reached 82,307 in January, a 136% surge from December’s 34,817, according to data released by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which helps companies with the offboarding process for employees.

It was the highest monthly total since March 2023, according to Reuters.

On a yearly basis, however, announced job cuts overall fell 20% from January 2023. Read the full story.