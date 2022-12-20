Jericho Energy joins tri-state hydrogen hub

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, this week announced it will participate in the HALO Hydrogen Hub, a three-state public-private partnership across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The DOE’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program includes up to $7 billion in funding to assist with the establishment of six to 10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across the U.S.. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state’s agreement to join the partnership in March of this year, allowing Louisiana to compete for funding to grow the hydrogen industry in the state.

Jericho Energy Ventures, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, has developed a zero-emission hydrogen-fueled boiler designed to replace existing boilers that burn coal, natural gas, diesel, or fuel oil, which account for a significant percentage of global greenhouse gasses emitted each year. Read more.

