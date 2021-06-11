Jeff Moulton leaving LSU for Stephenson Technologies Corporation

Jeff Moulton is resigning as executive director of the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training in LSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development, a move that becomes effective July 1.

Moulton wants to resign from the organization, which he’s led for seven years, in order to focus more exclusively on his other role as president of the Stephenson Technologies Corporation, which he says has grown “exponentially” in recent years and requires more of his attention.

“[STC] is demanding so much more of my time because we’re growing so fast,” Moulton tells Daily Report. “Our cybersecurity work with the energy sector, especially, is growing. We’re in the right place at the right time, and working with LSU has enabled us to get to this point.”

LSU established STC in 2016 as a nonprofit affiliate and as a classified federal government contract resource for cybersecurity. In fiscal year 2021, STC’s contract base includes more than $12 million in federal funding for classified projects, with a staff of more than 63 information systems security professionals.

Though Moulton cannot discuss any of the projects STC is undertaking because they are classified, he says the organization is supporting the U.S. Air Force Research Lab, Navy Research Lab and Defense Intelligence Agency on several programs. He also met with officials from the U.S. Department of Energy recently to discuss the recent Colonial Pipeline hacking and ways to prevent such an event in the future.

The organization operates from a $1.5 million cybersecurity center on the Water Campus, conducting cyber missions alongside professionals from the Louisiana National Guard and Radiance Technologies, a private defense contractor.

Mouton says STC will continue to work with LSU and SNCSRT to bring more tech jobs, programs, projects and grants to both organizations.

LSU has yet to determine Moulton’s replacement.