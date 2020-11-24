Jeff Kleinpeter partners on deal to purchase WaterScape Pools

Baton Rouge businessman Jeff Kleinpeter and construction entrepreneur Mike Collins have purchased WaterScape Pools, a local swimming pool construction company.

Kleinpeter, who retired as president and CEO of Kleinpeter Farms Dairy in 2015 and co-founded Kleinpeter-Kennedy Pool Services later that year, and Collins, who had been working for WaterScape, met while working on projects together and bought the business in early October from Justin Blanchard, who launched the company in 2012.

WaterScape builds gunite pools and outdoor kitchens and remodels and replasters pools.

Though Kleinpeter declines to disclose the financial terms of the deal, he says the company—which he co-owns with Collins—will keep its name and that Blanchard, who specializes in adding gunite to pools, will stay on as a subcontractor.

“I didn’t want to get into building pools until I had the opportunity to work with Mike [Collins],” Kleinpeter tells Daily Report. “I sat down with both of them and said they both had to be here.”

Though Kleinpeter remains a co-owner of Kleinpeter Farms Dairy, he’s been dabbling in swimming pool maintenance since stepping down from his executive role with the 107-year-old, family-owned Baton Rouge dairy.

Over the past five years, he’s grown Kleinpeter-Kennedy Pool Services—a pool cleaning and maintenance company that will remain a separate entity from WaterScape—to serve more than 365 residential pools a week.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, pool construction and maintenance companies are seeing a large surge in business nationwide, a trend many custom builders have confirmed is also happening locally.

In terms of revenues, this year has been WaterScape’s best, Kleinpeter says, declining to elaborate.

“We’ll take it to the next level,” he says.