James ‘Pepper’ Rutland built MMR into a global force among industrial contractors

James “Pepper” Rutland took many of the life lessons he learned through athletics and applied them to running his business.

His approach has paid off, as MMR, the company he leads, has become the largest privately owned merit shop electrical and instrumentation contractor in the U.S., with 5,000 employees and more than $768 million in revenue.

Founder, president and CEO of MMR, Rutland is being inducted into the Business Hall of Fame and will be honored by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2022 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala dinner March 9. Under Rutland’s leadership, MMR continues to grow both regionally and nationally with 30 branch offices throughout North and South America. Rutland’s passion for his business, sports and giving back to his community have all been instrumental in his career.

At MMR, Rutland says he has created a culture where employees want to be part of a winning team. There is a strong sense of employee accountability, and a delegation of authority.

“We do try to run this organization like a football team,” Rutland says. “I’ll coach the coaches and you coach the players.”

During summers in high school, Rutland mowed grass for a man named Bob McCracken, who ran an electrical and instrumentation company. After Rutland graduated from LSU, where he had played football, McCracken hired him full time. Rutland ran the company’s instrumentation division for several years and was able to acquire some company shares over time. The business grew from very small to about $40 million in revenue a year.

