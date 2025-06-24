Jaguar ends operations at its Baton Rouge location

Jaguar Baton Rouge on Airline Highway has ceased its sales and service operations.

Jaguar Land Rover North America announced the closure, effective June 23. The dealership, now known as Land Rover of Baton Rouge, will continue to sell and service Land Rover vehicles.

Jaguar New Orleans on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie will assist customers with any future sales and servicing needs.

A Land Rover of Baton Rouge service representative tells Daily Report that the Airline location will no longer service any Jaguar vehicles under warranty.

“It’s a small percentage of work we had,” he says. “That’s going to dwindle down because of the new move. They want to consolidate everything under one roof with our sister company. We’ll continue to service them, but we just can’t do anything under warranty.”

The move aligns with Jaguar’s previously announced plans to transition to an all-electric lineup. The brand announced last year that it would discontinue all models except the F-Pace SUV.